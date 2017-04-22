Turkish Airstrikes Leave Casualties; 77 Killed Across Iraq
With the capture of two new districts in Mosul, hundreds of civilians streamed out of the city toward displacement camps.
Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari has requested the United States help formulate a post-war reconstruction program, similar to the Marshall Plan, which helped Europe after World War II.
A senior Shi’ite delegation traveled to Erbil to begin a dialogue with Kurdish officials about post Islamic State reconciliation plans. The visit comes after a surge in talk about Kurdish independence.
Kirkuk Governor Najmadin Karim warned of an increasing crisis concerning displaced civilians in the province, where about a half million refugees are experiencing dwindling supplies.
At least 77 were killed and eight were wounded, not including those harmed by Turkish airstrikes:
In Mosul, 42 civilians were executed for refusing to join ISIS/Daesh over the last several days. Fifteen more were killed for not allowing rocket launchers to be placed on their homes. A car bomb killed four people, including a policeman, and wounded eight more. Security forces killed a militant leader.
Several people were killed or wounded after Turkish warplanes conducted new air strikes against Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets near Amedi.
An airstrike killed 10 militants in Riyadh.
A strike on Baaj left three militants dead.
In Hawija, two militants were killed.
Dozens of militants were killed in the Makhoul Mountains.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
