With the capture of two new districts in Mosul, hundreds of civilians streamed out of the city toward displacement camps.

Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari has requested the United States help formulate a post-war reconstruction program, similar to the Marshall Plan, which helped Europe after World War II.

A senior Shi’ite delegation traveled to Erbil to begin a dialogue with Kurdish officials about post Islamic State reconciliation plans. The visit comes after a surge in talk about Kurdish independence.

Kirkuk Governor Najmadin Karim warned of an increasing crisis concerning displaced civilians in the province, where about a half million refugees are experiencing dwindling supplies.

At least 77 were killed and eight were wounded, not including those harmed by Turkish airstrikes:

In Mosul, 42 civilians were executed for refusing to join ISIS/Daesh over the last several days. Fifteen more were killed for not allowing rocket launchers to be placed on their homes. A car bomb killed four people, including a policeman, and wounded eight more. Security forces killed a militant leader.

Several people were killed or wounded after Turkish warplanes conducted new air strikes against Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets near Amedi.

An airstrike killed 10 militants in Riyadh.

A strike on Baaj left three militants dead.

In Hawija, two militants were killed.

Dozens of militants were killed in the Makhoul Mountains.

