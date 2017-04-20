ISIS Leader’s Relative Reported Killed in Mosul; 63 Killed in Iraq

Kurdish officials revealed that they have treated 1,693 people injured due to Mosul operations in the last five months.

Separately, the head of the National Alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, said the coalition of Shi’ite political parties would reject a Kurdish referendum on independence from Iraq.

At least 63 were killed and 14 were wounded:

Two children were killed in a blast near Ramadi.

A bomb in Baghdad left one pilgrim dead and four wounded in the Bayaa district.

In Mosul, 18 militants were killed and nine were wounded in airstrikes, including a chemical weapons expert. Security forces killed five militant officials, including a relative of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Kurdish troops repulsed an attack on them near Shirqat and killed nine militants.

Three militants were killed in Kifri, while trying to plant a bomb.

One gunman was killed and another was wounded in a clash in Abu Saida.

Dozens of militants were killed in airstrikes on Tal Afar.

