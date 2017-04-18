Security forces opened a new pontoon bridge in Mosul. The city’s bridges had been destroyed in the fighting, but two pontoon bridges were built once forces recaptured enough territory. Unfortunately, recent rains and flooding made those two temporary bridges unusable. The new bridge should assist the displaced in fleeing Islamic State territory.

At least 108 were killed and four were wounded:

In Mosul, 30 civilians and 10 militants were killed in an airstrike on Mosul al-Jadida. A car bomb in the Thawra district killed 16 people, including children. A militant was killed in a rocket attack, also in Thawra. Two more were killed by security forces. Fifteen militants were killed in a strike.

A suicide bomber killed a policeman and wounded two more in Doulab.

In Abu Ghraib, an attack wounded two soldiers.

Militiamen killed 14 militants in Harariyat.

An airstrike near Riyadh killed 10 militants, including an official.

Seven militants were killed during an operation in the Makhoul Mountains.

Security forces killed a militant in Mansouriya.

Read more by Margaret Griffis