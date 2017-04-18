Temporary Bridge Opens in Mosul; 108 Killed in Iraq
Security forces opened a new pontoon bridge in Mosul. The city’s bridges had been destroyed in the fighting, but two pontoon bridges were built once forces recaptured enough territory. Unfortunately, recent rains and flooding made those two temporary bridges unusable. The new bridge should assist the displaced in fleeing Islamic State territory.
At least 108 were killed and four were wounded:
In Mosul, 30 civilians and 10 militants were killed in an airstrike on Mosul al-Jadida. A car bomb in the Thawra district killed 16 people, including children. A militant was killed in a rocket attack, also in Thawra. Two more were killed by security forces. Fifteen militants were killed in a strike.
A suicide bomber killed a policeman and wounded two more in Doulab.
In Abu Ghraib, an attack wounded two soldiers.
Militiamen killed 14 militants in Harariyat.
An airstrike near Riyadh killed 10 militants, including an official.
Seven militants were killed during an operation in the Makhoul Mountains.
Security forces killed a militant in Mansouriya.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Baghdadi Aide Shot to Death near Mosul; 117 Killed in Iraq – April 17th, 2017
- Civilian Casualties in Airstrikes Reported; 114 Killed Across Iraq – April 16th, 2017
- Chlorine Gas Sickens Soldiers; 21 Killed in Iraq – April 15th, 2017
- Turkish Warplanes Bomb Northern Iraq; 62 Killed Across Country – April 14th, 2017
- Displaced Persons Return to Anbar Province; 61 Killed in Iraq – April 13th, 2017