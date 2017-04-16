Flooding in Mosul has rendered a pair of temporary pontoon bridges unusable. With the destruction of the five bridges that used to span the Tigris River, floating bridges were built to facilitate crossing the river. Now the refugees must use boats or other routes to escape west Mosul, and the arrival of aid has been curtailed.

At least 114 were killed and nine were wounded or sickened:

In Mosul, about 30 people were killed in an airstrike near the Yarmouk Bridge five days ago. A strike in Islah killed eight and wounded at least one person. A second chemical attack over the weekend sickened another six soldiers. Shelling left a number of civilians dead or injured. Thirteen militant leaders were killed. Daesh executed eight members for giving information to security forces.

Airstrikes on Bab Sinjar killed 42 people belonging to the same extended family.

In Baghdad, a blast in the Basateen district wounded two people.

Nine militants were killed in a strike against Anah.

Airstrikes on Rawah left four militants dead. There are reports that militants have withdrawn from the Rawah area and moved towards Qaim, which is closer to the Syrian border.

Read more by Margaret Griffis