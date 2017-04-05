During a press conference on Wednesday, Jassem al Jaff, from the Ministry of Displacement and Migration, said that over 430,000 have been displaced by the fighting in Mosul.

At least 281 were killed and 34 were wounded, including bodies recovered from an airstrike site:

In Mosul, the number of people killed in a controversial March 17 airstrike was officially raised by 142 dead to 278 dead and counting. Eight people were killed in an airstrike on Refaei. Shelling on Shefaa killed one person and wounded three more. Sixty militants were killed in security operations. Airstrikes killed two militant leaders and 13 more. Three militant leaders were executed.

The casualty figures from a multi-pronged attack that began in Tikrit yesterday were raised by 25 killed and 20 wounded to a total of 35 killed and 40 wounded. That includes 14 policemen who were killed. What began as an attack on a checkpoint later involved multiple militants wearing police uniforms. At least seven suicide bombers were killed.

An airstrike on Rutba killed four children.

Three people were executed in Hawija on charges of helping Iraqi forces. Militants broke the legs of two others as punishment.

A bomb planted on a highway between Baquba and Muqdadiya killed two police officers and wounded another.

In Baghdad, three people were killed and four were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Washash. A sticky bomb planted on a car in Doura killed the driver and wounded the passenger.

Three soldiers were wounded in an attack in Adhaim.

Security forces killed five militants in Beyoot al-Teen.

In Zuhoor, two suicide bombers were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis