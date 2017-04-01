In response to the Kirkuk Provincial Council voting earlier this week to raise the Kurdish flag alongside Iraq’s on government buildings in Kirkuk, the Iraqi Parliament voted against flying the flag. However, the acting head of the council, Rebwar Talabani, said the flags will not be lowered. Kirkuk is contested between the Kurds and the federal government in Baghdad.

At least 180 were killed and 33 were wounded in recent violence:

Shelling within Mosul left 14 civilians dead and 26 wounded. Three more were wounded in a mortar attack. Dozens of militants were killed including six snipers.

A bomb killed four soldiers and wounded another in Rutba.

In Baghdad, a blast in Jisr Diyala wounded three civilians.

Airstrikes on Baaj killed at least 150 militants, including Ayad al-Jumaili, who is believed to be the second in command of ISIS/Daesh.

Three militants were executed in Tal Afar.

A roadside bomb killed three militants in Metabijh.

Read more by Margaret Griffis