According to the International Organization for Migration, over 286,000 people are displaced from Mosul. The large numbers have filled up several refugee camps in Iraqi Kurdistan to capacity.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council has voted to raise the Kurdish flag at government buildings in the province. The controversial action in disputed territory is likely to garner criticism in Baghdad. Kurdish forces captured Kirkuk in 2014 after the Iraqi Army retreated in the face of the Islamic State militants.

At least 209 were killed and six were wounded in the latest violence:

In Mosul, militants executed 30 civilians. An airstrike killed an unknown number of civilians. Battles in the Old City left 120 militants dead. Three senior militants were killed in an airstrike. A suicide bomber was killed. Militants killed one of their judges for refusing to fight.

Militants killed three tribal fighters kidnapped in Jabour. A fourth one is missing.

In Baghdad, a blast in Sabaa al-Bour left one dead and three wounded. Two people were wounded in a bombing in Shabb.

Security forces killed 36 militants near Tal Afar.

An airstrike in Anah killed 10 militants.

Peshmerga forces killed six militants in Sinjar.

