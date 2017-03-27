New Civilian Casualties in Mosul Airstrikes; 127 Killed in Iraq

About 240 U.S. troops from the 82nd Airborne Division will be deployed to Iraq to provide assistance in the Mosul theater, according to defense officials.

Amnesty International warned that the U.S.-led Coalition is not adequately protecting civilians in Mosul. Meanwhile, Atheel al-Nujaifi, commander of the Nineveh Guards and former governor of Nineveh province, openly suspects that Sunni civilians are being targeted deliberately. More airstrike deaths were reported on Monday.

At least 127 were killed and eight were wounded in the latest violence:

In Mosul, airstrikes killed 43 civilians. Militants killed an imam. They also stoned a young man to death on charges of homosexuality. Twenty militants were killed in an airstrike.

Resistance forces killed a militant and wounded two more in Shirqat.

A bomb in Baghdad wounded two people.

Two policemen were wounded by a blast in Dibs.

In the Hamrin Basin, gunmen wounded an army officer.

A militant led officials to a mass grave in Saidiya.

About 50 militants were killed in airstrikes south of Tal Afar. In Tal Afar itself, a bomb injured a militant and killed his wife. A mass grave was found.

Security forces in the Makhoul Mountains killed eight militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis