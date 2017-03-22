Mortars Target Civilians in Mosul; 109 Killed in Iraq

Senator Lindsey Graham was advised by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi that it will cost about $50 billion to rebuild Anbar province and Mosul.

Canon Andrew White, who was known as the Vicar of Baghdad before leaving the country, predicts that Christianity will vanish from Iraq.

At least 109 were killed and 47 were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, shelling left seven dead and 13 wounded Dindan and Jawsaq in. Mortars killed five people and wounded 20 more in Mosul al-Jadida and Rifak. In Farouq, mortars killed a girl and wounded two more. Two more civilians were wounded by mortars in Nabi Shiit. One security member was wounded in a rocket attack on Bab al-Toub. At least 16 militants were killed, including a suicide bomber. Airstrikes killed 14 more.

A bomb at a market in Subaihat killed one person and wounded five more.

Three Peshmerga fighters were wounded in a shooting in Sinjar.

Clashes between Islamic State militants and Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left in Tewra one P.K.K. member dead along with 11 militants.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded one person.

Forty militants were killed when security forces captured a command center in the Badush area.

Shelling left 13 militants dead near Metabijh.

Strikes near Qaim and Rutba left dozens of militant casualties.

Read more by Margaret Griffis