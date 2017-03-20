The Iraqi government now estimates that 180,000 people have fled western Mosul. Although the government says there is room for 100,000 more at displacement camps, many refugees are having a difficult time finding accommodations.

Also in Mosul, a police colonel and eight more officers were captured in the Bab Jadid district after they ran out of ammunition.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is in Washington, D.C., meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and other officials. The premier says he was told that US "support will not only continue but will accelerate."

At least 117 were killed and 50 were wounded:

In Baghdad, a suicide car bomber struck in the Amil district, killing 23 and wounding 45 more. A sticky bomb killed the driver and wounded a passenger in a car in Furat. A suicide bomber was killed in Zour.

A roadside bomb near a market in Shatt al-Taji killed one person and wounded four more when it exploded.

In Mosul, twenty militants were killed. Unknown gunmen killed three militants.

Strikes on Sinjar and Tal Afar left 47 militants dead. Iraqi forces killed another 20 on near Tal Afar.

