Iraqi forces captured the Hurriya Bridge over the Tigris River in Mosul on Monday. It is the second bridge they have control over. With training from Coalition forces, the soldiers can construct temporary floating bridges that will connect the two halves of Mosul. Security forces also took control of several government buildings, including the main government building for the province.

At least 185 were killed or found dead and 53 more were wounded:

In Mosul, authorities found a mass grave containing at least 50 bodies in the Yarmouk district. Militants executed 35 prisoners. Airstrikes left 22 civilians dead and wounded 34 more. Four civilians were killed and 25 were wounded in what may be a fresh chemical attack. Fourteen militants were killed in Qabir Bint. A strike killed a militant official. Twelve militants were killed in a failed attack. An airstrike killed 20 militants in the city center. Eight militants were killed in the Gabats Forest. Militants executed eight of their own. Resistance forces killed two militants, including a preacher.

An attack in Mansouriyat al-Jabal left one militiaman dead and four more wounded.

Four militants were killed while trying to load a car bomb in Sharqat.

In Houd al-Zour, militiamen killed two militants.

A strike killed a militant leader in charge of oil in Sa’a.

A militant was killed in Sheikhi village.

Turkish jets launched airstrikes on suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets in Amedi.

Read more by Margaret Griffis