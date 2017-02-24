Iraqi fighter jets crossed the border to bomb Islamic State targets in Syria, including a car bomb factory. The United States provided the intelligence for the operation.

General Joseph Votel, the head of the U.S. Central Command, revealed that about 500 Iraqi soldiers have been killed, and another 3,000 were wounded during the three months that it took to wrest control of eastern Mosul.

US Air Force Brigadier General Matt Isler reports that ISIS/Daesh is using children and disabled people in suicide attacks.

Militiamen liberated several villages near Tal Afar.

At least 117 were killed and 10 more were wounded in the latest violence:

Near the Jordanian border, fifteen border guards were killed in an attack on the Trebil checkpoint that involved multiple militants, including a suicide bomber, possibly two.

Dozens of soldiers were killed in a drone attack on the Mosul airport. ISIS claimed the number of dead reached 40 personnel.

Bombs in Khalis killed four civilians and wounded nine more. At least two suicide bombers were killed.

In Mosul, a 14-year-old was shot and wounded in the leg when militants commandeered his home.

Fifty militants were killed when security forces discovered them in tunnels near Talawi.

Security forces in Tarmiya killed three militants.

A suicide bomber targeting security personnel blew himself up in Tal al-Rayyan.

Iraqi jets bombed Husayba.

