U.S. Forces Shot at in Mosul; 130 Killed in Iraq

U.S. forces were shot at and returned fire in the Albu Saif area in southern Mosul. The number of wounded, if any, was not released. Currently, the town and the nearby airport are the focus of attention for security forces.

Some residents of eastern Mosul, which has been liberated, found notes left under their doors warning them to leave immediately or face death from Islamic State militants. Some in western Mosul are being bused out of town as the fighting nears them.

Residents of other towns that have been liberated also report ISIS/Daesh activity. Corruption appears to be the main driver allowing the return of militants in other cities.

Turkish airstrikes were reported in the Qandil Mountains.

An Iranian news channel has reported the discovery of a mass grave that may contain 2,400 bodies.

At least 130 were killed and 11 more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Mosul, a drone killed five civilians and wounded three more. Airstrikes killed 35 militants in southern Mosul, perhaps near the airport.

Three civilians were killed and six were wounded by a blast as they tried to escape Hawija.

In Baghdad, a Sahwa member was killed and another wounded at a checkpoint in Doura.

A bomb in Lazaka killed a Peshmerga fighter and wounded another.

At least 47 militants were killed in clashes with militiamen near Tal Afar. The villages of Ain Tlawi and Sharia were liberated in the fighting. Airstrikes killed another 20 militants.

A missile strike on Kubeisa killed eight militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis