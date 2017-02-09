Since the war on the Islamic State militants began, Peshmerga forces have sent 1,300 wounded personnel to Turkey for medical treatment, but none of the cases took part in the Mosul operation. Although the Kurds initially participated on the outskirts of Mosul, they have done no fighting within the central districts. That has been reserved for Iraqi Army personnel. This figure does not include every wounded soldier as some were likely treated and released in Kurdistan itself.

About 385 civilians were stopped from leaving the Hawija area. Militants had been asking for exit fees previously, but it is unclear if that process has been halted, or if these civilians didn’t have the bribe money.

Five oil wells are still on fire in Qayara. Militants set them ablaze in August when they were forced out of the city.

At least 41 were killed and 32 more were wounded:

About 25 bodies were found in two mass graves in Rutba.

In Baghdad, a bomb in the Sabaa al-Bour district left one dead and two wounded.

A suicide bomber on a highway between Fallujah and Amiriyat al-Fallujah killed two soldiers and wounded two more.

The body of a ministry agent was found in a car in Abu Ghraib.

Gunmen in Basra killed Secretary General of the Iraqi Hezbollah militia.

Seven servicemembers were wounded in a clash near Tikrit.

In Mosul, an airstrike killed the Daesh director of prisoners. A rocket killed a school student and wounded five others in Muthanna. Mortars killed eight and wounded 16 in Bab al-Toub, but the origin of the mortars is unknown as they appeared to have been launched from a secure area.

