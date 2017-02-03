33 Killed in Iraq; ISIS Cuts off Electricity to East Mosul
by Margaret Griffis, February 03, 2017
Militants cut power lines that were delivering electricity to eastern Mosul from the national grid. Some electricity is being provided from privately owned generators, but only for a few hours per day.
At least 33 were killed and five more were wounded:
A bomb killed a civilian and wounded five more in Madaen.
Twenty militants were killed trying to cross back into east Mosul.
An artillery attack on Rutba left nine militants dead.
And airstrike killed three militants, including a commander, near Metabijh.
