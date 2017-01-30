New Iraqi Defense, Interior Ministers Sworn in; 82 Killed in Iraq
Iraq’s parliament formally called on the federal government to respond to a controversial visa ban — that prevents Iraqis from entering the United States — by likewise barring Americans from traveling to Iraq.
Two new ministers were sworn in on Monday. Qassem al-Aaraji is the new interior minister, and Erfan al-Hayyali is the new minister of defense.
At least 82 were killed and eight more were wounded:
In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded four more. Five suicide bombers were killed.
In Mosul, militants lashed four people for giving money to the poor without permission. Militiamen killed 35 militants. Airstrikes left 33 militants dead.
An explosion of unknown origin killed four militants, including a commander in Mutaibaja.
Four militants were killed in the Imam Weis area.
