Turkmen Found in Mass Grave in Mosul; 114 Killed in Iraq

Human Rights Watch released a report detailing the alleged torture of minors held in the custody of Kurdish authorities. The children have not been charged with crimes but are suspected of having ties to Islamic State militants. In many cases, their families have not been informed of their detention. The Kurdistan Regional Government denied the accusations.

Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr reacted to a controversial United States travel ban by calling on the U.S. to remove troops from Iraq. Shi’ite militia groups, meanwhile, asked for an Iraqi ban on U.S. nationals entering Iraq.

In Salah ad Din province, relatives of Daesh militants are being evicted from their homes.

At least 114 were killed and 10 more were wounded:

In Mosul, security forces discovered a mass grave containing 27 Turkmen adults and children in Rashidiya. A drone killed a child and wounded his parents. A family is accusing militiamen of executing a Sunni man. Twenty people were executed by militants. Airstrikes killed 33 militants. Militants killed nine of their comrades for deserting the battlefield. Resistance forces killed an executioner. Three militants were killed in a drone attack.

Four militiamen were killed and four more were wounded in a bombing Tal Abta.

Militants in Hawija executed three young people for collaborating with security forces.

In Madaen, a bomb killed one person and wounded four more.

Shi’ite forces are accused of killing a Sunni civilian in Tuz Khormato.

Gunmen attacked a checkpoint in Hawi, where they killed a soldier.

Nine militants were killed in Hammam al-Alil.

Read more by Margaret Griffis