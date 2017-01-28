Security forces in Mosul discovered mustard agents in what appears to be a chemical weapons laboratory concealed within the Nineveh Ruins site.

In the last couple of days, over 5,000 people returned home to Mosul from displacement camps.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool announced the renewal of an arrest warrant for former Nineveh Governor Atheel al-Nujaifi. The former governor was removed from office when the Islamic State militants invaded. He was later accused of allowing Turkish troops to illegally set up camp near Mosul. It is claimed that Nujaifi now says he will become responsible for security in liberated areas of Mosul, so all security forces have been made aware of the arrest warrant.

At least 123 were killed and 18 more were wounded:

In Mosul, shelling in the Rashidiya district killed a married couple and wounded their two children.

In Baghdad, one person was killed and four were wounded when a bomb explode din the Sabaa al-Bour district. A bomb in Shaab wounded three.

Two soldiers were killed and three were wounded in a suicide attack on a checkpoint at the western entrance to Fallujah. A second suicide attack took place.

A servicemember was injured when Shi’ite militiamen mistakenly shelled a Peshmerga position in Sinjar.

Shi’ite militias killed 40 militants in Khabirat.

Airstrikes in western Nineveh province left 33 militants dead.

In Tal Afar, an airstrike killed 31 militants.

Security forces killed seven militants in Aski Mosul.

Four militants were killed and five were wounded in Hawija.

At Kilo 35, security forces killed a suicide bomber.

Read more by Margaret Griffis