Running out of funds, the United Nations World Food Program was forced to cut rations to 1.4 millions Iraqis displaced by war.

Iraqi activist Ghofran Fadil, her nephew, and her father were abducted from a home in Baghdad, possibly by Shi’ite militiamen.

At least 67 were killed and two more were wounded:

Turkish authorities claim that airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) camps in northern Iraq on January 13 and 14 killed 57 militants. That’s 39 more deaths than had been reported previously. A new series of strikes was conducted Thursday night.

In Mosul, booby-traps killed 23 civilians. Gunmen killed two people. Two car bombs exploded, leaving casualties.

In Baghdad, a bomb exploded in Bayaa, killing one person and wounding two more.

An airstrike killed a militant commander and his companion in Shirqat.

