Security forces have deployed bridges for troops to cross the Tigris River in Mosul. The city’s existing bridges were damaged or destroyed in order to prevent militants from reinforcing their numbers in eastern Mosul. Only the Rashidiya district in the north is still held by the Islamic State militants.

The Islamic State militants are still in control of hundreds of oil wells at the Alas oil field.

At least 72 were killed and 13 were wounded:

In Mosul, Sabhan Hasan al-Jubouri, an Iraqi colonel, was killed in fighting. Militants executed 13 civilians in Rashidiya. A bomb killed seven civilians and wounded three more. Fourteen militants were killed in al-Noor. A suicide bomber was killed before he could set off his explosives.

Militants using heavy machinery executed seven civilians in Hawija.

A bomb in Aali village killed a militiaman.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded five more in Bab al-Muadham. In Zayouna, a bomb wounded a civilian. Security forces killed a suicide bomber.

A bomb in Taji killed one person and wounded four more.

Twenty militants were killed in Tal al-Zalat.

At least five militants were killed in Qaim.

Read more by Margaret Griffis