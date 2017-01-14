The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that 144,588 people have been displaced by operations against the Islamic State in the Mosul area.

Authorities say that civilian casualties dropped off in Mosul this week as troops shifted tactics to capture unpopulated areas such as the Mosul University campus. Security forces are also claiming more ground along the Tigris River, which cuts the city in half, and adjacent areas.

A new high-tech field hospital was opened close to Mosul. It should save many people who would have died awaiting transfer to Kurdistan.

At least 57 were killed and 12 were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, witnesses say that about 30 civilians were killed on Thursday in a missile strike launched by Iraqi or Coalition forces. The strike targeted a militant’s home. Harbi Abdel Qader was not there, but members of his family were among those killed in the strike. Internal clashes among militants killed 10 of them and wounded several more.

In Baghdad, a car bomb outside a nightclub left six dead and 12 wounded.

A mother, three girls, and an infant boy were burned to death for trying to escape Daesh territory in Hawija.

Militants kidnapped and killed two policemen in western Anbar province.

Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) leaders executed four members in the Qandil Mountains for desertion.

Read more by Margaret Griffis