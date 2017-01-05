The U.S. military has admitted that 14 U.S. troops have been wounded during anti-Islamic State operations in Iraq or Syria since October.

Security forces launched a new operation close to the Syrian border in Anbar province, focusing on the cities of Anah, Rawah, and Qaim.

Amnesty International said that the Hashd Shaabi militias are committing war crimes, a claim the militias denied. Furthermore, alleged torture, murders, and kidnappings are being conducted using weapons taken from military stores that were filled with supplies from 17 countries.

Lieutenant General Talib Shaghati reported that 70 percent of Mosul’s eastern half has been captured. The Tigris River bisects the city. Troops have mostly cut off access between the two halves.

At least 130 were killed and 40 more wounded:

In Baghdad, a suicide bomber near a Bab al-Muadham bus station killed 11 and wounded 22 more. A bomb in Obeidi killed six and wounded 15 others. At least 10 were killed in these or other attacks and dozens more were wounded.

A roadside bomb in Abu Ghraib wounded three people.

At least 50 militants were killed in three neighborhoods of Mosul. Seventeen more were killed in an airstrike north of the city.

Near Tal Afar, 35 militants were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis