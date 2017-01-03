Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi admonished reporters on Tuesday for believing stories allegedly planted by his opponents. The premier claimed that several bombings, excluding one in Sadr City, reported on Monday did not take place. He did admit that crimes were on the rise.

Kidnapped journalist Afrah Shawqi was released on Tuesday. P.M. Abadi called the abduction politically and criminally motivated.

In Mosul, witnesses say that Islamic State militants have lessened the penalty for trying to escape from death to flogging. This is apparently due to the sheer number of civilians attempting to flee, which is increasing. Food has grown scare in western Mosul, and many are taking their chances on escape, including traversing bombed out bridges.

Residents fleeing Hawija say they are being charged exit fees.

At least 284 were killed and one person was wounded:

In Mosul, rocket attacks killed 11 people. Security forces killed 179 militants in multiple operations.

A suicide bomber attacked the 7th Kilometer checkpoint near Ramadi, killing a soldier and wounding a civilian.

Eighty militants were killed in Tal Afar.

A failed attack on Hammam al-Alil left 12 militants dead.

