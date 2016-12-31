Bombings Across Baghdad; 272 Killed in Iraq

In Mosul, the Rapid Response Division arrived at Intisar, while the Counter-Terrorism Service reached nearby Quds. The two security forces plan on fighting together.

At least 272 were killed and 71 were wounded:

In Baghdad, two suicide bombers at a Sinak market left 28 dead and at least 54 wounded near an auto parts store. A bomb killed four people in Baghdad al-Jadida and wounded six more at least. In Shoala, five bombs killed one person and wounded seven more. Another three people killed and four were wounded in another bombing. Two suicide bombers were killed in a failed attack on Kadhimiya.

In Mosul, rockets in Mithaq killed six members of a family. Clashes left 220 militants dead.

Six militants were killed in a strike in Riyadh.

Read more by Margaret Griffis