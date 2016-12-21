Attack on Food Distribution Center in Mosul; 47 Killed in Iraq

U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Matthew Isler, who is deputy commander for the coalition’s air forces, announced that Iraqi forces have begun a planned operational refit in Mosul. About a quarter of the city has been captured in the campaign that is now in its third month.

At least 47 were killed and 18 were wounded:

In Mosul, an attack on a food distribution center in Zuhoor left three dead and three wounded; clashes between militants and security forces followed the attack. A car bomb killed eight and wounded 13 others. Security forces killed 14 militants. Four more were killed in a home in Mansour. There are also reports of a chlorine gas attack.

A roadside bomb in Iskandariya left two people with injuries.

Shelling near the Ghazlani Camp left over 12 militants dead.

Security forces killed two militants in Baghdad.

An airstrike on Hawija left two militants dead.

Two militants were killed during an operation on Sharia village, near Tal Afar.

Read more by Margaret Griffis