Iraq Monthly Roundup: 101 Killed in January

At least 101 people were killed, and 14 more were wounded across Iraq in the last month. The greatest number of casualties occurred in the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). However, there was a dramatic increase in anti-ISIS activity during January. In December, 86 people were killed, and three were wounded.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), 57 guerrillas were reported killed. Four civilians were also reported killed in attacks attributed to Turkey.

Anti-ISIS operations left 31 militants dead. In other militant activity, one civilian was killed, and five more were wounded. Seven Iraqi servicemembers were killed, and seven more were wounded. Also, one unidentified Coalition member was killed, and two more were wounded.

At least 13 people were killed in recent violence:

Seven ISIS militants were killed in airstrikes in Zarka. A wali and other commanders were among the dead.

Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Gara left six dead guerrillas.