Iraq Monthly Roundup: 166 Killed in April

During April, at least 166 people were killed, and 145 were wounded; and, three bodies were recovered from a mass grave. The number of casualties increased over last month when at least 124 people were killed and 130 were wounded.

Militant-related violence left 23 civilians, 30 security personnel, and 79 militants dead. At least 70 civilians and 67 security personnel were wounded. Two foreign contractors were wounded as well. Also, three bodies were found in a mass grave, and one Iraqi soldier committed suicide while on duty.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), at least 31 P.K.K. guerrillas and three Turkish soldiers were killed. Six Turkish soldiers were wounded. These casualties were reported by Turkish authorities and not confirmed by independent parties.

At least five people were killed, and 10 more were wounded in recent attacks:

Near Daquq, ISIS militants killed three security members and wounded five more.

Militants killed two soldiers near Hawija. A third one was injured.

Two militiamen were wounded during an attack in Naft Khana.

A sniper in Ahmed Hilal wounded a soldier.

An ISIS attack on a road between Tikrit and Tuz Khormato left one soldier with injuries.