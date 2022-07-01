Antiwar.com: Now More Than Ever

A couple of years ago, I was corresponding with Daniel Ellsberg, the elder statesman of whistleblowers and the author of The Doomsday Machine. I had never had the pleasure of talking to him before, so I introduced myself as a columnist at Antiwar.com. He told me that Antiwar.com is his "go-to site every morning!"

The other day, I asked him if I could quote him in this article, and he replied "Yes," and added that "that’s still true!"

Antiwar.com is more crucial now than ever, and there is more reason now than ever for it to be the "go-to site every morning!"

In researching my articles, every scholar, journalist and expert I talk to bemoans that it is becoming nearly impossible to write the truth without being edited or censored. From Russia to China and from Iran to Venezuela and Cuba, if your voice is not in harmony with the officially sanctioned choir, it is not heard.

Democracy, as Plato and Sokrates used to argue, as government by the majority, is government by non-experts. Its lifeblood is an honest media to inform it. Without an honest, independent media, democracy becomes misleading, manipulative and blind.

Antiwar.com is one of the very few, and one of the very best, sources of unedited, uncensored, honest, independent news and analysis.

At the top of the morning, at the top of the site is a news section that most alternative media sites don’t have. Every morning you wake up to a list of summaries of some of the most important news stories all in one place: stories that you won’t see in most places. It is a remarkable collection of news stories and one of the most valuable ways to stay informed.

Its daily collection of viewpoints is an unafraid analysis of events unfolding in the world. Like a nearly extinct animal in a dangerous information world, Antiwar.com neither edits nor censors its writers nor forces their viewpoints into a safe and accepted template. It is what alternative media is supposed to be: an alternative and honest analysis of the world that is not shaped by censors nor sponsors.

Antiwar.com republishes the best articles from other sites and has a remarkable number of original articles from its own stable of impressive writers.

Antiwar.com is an essential and needed go-to site every morning. At a time when it is getting terrifyingly hard to find the truth, the world would be a lot scarier, and democracy and informed decision making a lot blinder, without it. It is not an exaggeration to say that now, as much as any time in recent history, it is getting harder and harder to find a voice that questions the mainstream narrative and seeks the truth. Antiwar.com is one of those rare, courageous voices.

Please support Antiwar.com by making a tax-deductible donation and keep that rare, courageous voice a loud voice that can be heard over the choir.

Ted Snider has a graduate degree in philosophy and writes on analyzing patterns in US foreign policy and history.