USA Keeps Fighting for Iran

According to neoconservative theoreticians David Wurmser and Richard Perle, George W. Bush’s Iraq War II (supported by Senator Biden) was supposed to weaken Iran and Syria and therefore Hezbollah’s threat to Israel. Instead, the war empowered Iran as the U.S. put their best friends from the Hakim family’s Supreme Council for Islamic Revolution in Iraq (SCIRI) and their Badr Brigade in power. Gen. David Petraeus turned their death and torture squads into the Iraqi army.

Obama’s dirty war in Syria (Supported by Vice-President Biden) was supposed to weaken Iran by taking out their friend Bashar al-Assad, the “keystone” of the arch of Iranian power in the region. Instead Assad asked Iran, Hezbollah and Russia to come help and is now more dependent on them than ever before, especially after Western, Turkish, GCC and Israeli support for the bin Ladenites blew up into the ISIS Caliphate which required Obama to launch Iraq War III (2014–2018), back on the side of the Iraqi Shi’ites they wish they hadn’t fought Iraq War II for. US planes even flew air cover for Iranian Quds force in the battle for Saddam’s hometown of Tikrit. In Syria, our guys were left at the al Tanf base – why? – to block the so-called “land bridge” from Tehran to Beirut that George W. Bush and Barack Obama built for them. They pretend it’s about ISIS, but, though they are still there, it is a lie that that is their primary mission.

Obama, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed and Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula’s genocidal war against the people of Yemen, (supported by Vice President Biden) which deliberately targeted the civilian population and killed at an absolute minimum 350,000 people, was supposed to weaken Iran by destroying the power of the Iranian-friendly Houthi regime which took over power in the capital city at the end of 2014. Even though the U.S. had been helping them kill AQ, Obama stabbed them in the back and took AQ’s side against them in March 2015. They’ve survived and thrived, are closer to Iran than before, are now intervening in the American-Israeli war on the Palestinians in Gaza, unfortunately helping to turn the current slaughter into a regional war of America and Israel versus the Shi’ites they keep trying to thwart and end up empowering.

Donald Trump continued this war for the entire four years of his presidency, achieving nothing. It ended when Saudi realized the Houthis won in early 2022. They were just signing a peace treaty when the current war started.

Now Biden is threatening to escalate Israel’s Gaza slaughter into a regional war against all the Shi’ite-controlled countries, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, southern Lebanon and possibly even Iran itself, which would be a catastrophe.

At this rate, the Ayatollah will be Secretary General of the UN by the time President Biden is done with him.