Putting a Human Face on the Innocent Victims of Israel’s Unprovoked War Against Iran

Israel began an unprovoked and illegal war with Iran on 13 June 2025. This was while Iran and the United States were negotiating a new nuclear deal and were supposed to meet on Sunday 15 June. In its latest report, just about two weeks ago, the International Atomic Energy Agency had declared that there was “no credible indications of ongoing, undeclared structured nuclear program,” in line with what Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, stated recently.

The attacks began with assassinating seven of Iran’s nuclear scientists, as well as Iran’s top military leaders, including Major general Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the armed forces, Major General Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Brigadier General Amir Haji Zadeh, commander of the IRGC’s missile and drone program, with the hope that by de-capitating Iran’s military high command, it will be paralyzed and unable to respond to the attacks.

That did not happen. Iran quickly replaced the fallen soldiers with another highly experienced cadre of senior officers, most of whom are heroes of Iran-Iraq war, and in less than 14 hours began attacking Israel with missile and drones.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed repeatedly that Israel’s war is not with the Iranian people, but with the leadership of the Islamic Republic. By staging his unprovoked attacks on Iran, Netanyahu’s hope is that people will rise and topple their government, so that a pro-Israel, pro-West regime can come to power. That also has not happened.

Meanwhile, Israel has attacked Iran’s infrastructure, including many civilian buildings, apartment buildings, at least one children hospital, and many other structures, killing hundreds of innocent civilians that were going about daily lives. In one case, for example, in order to assassinate one specific target who was living in an apartment building in Tehran, Israel demolished the entire building, the same tactic that it has used in Gaza and Lebanon.

I want to show the readers a sample of innocent Iranians that have been murdered by Israel, people that have had no role or even say in the war of words between Iran and Israel. Here is a sample:

I have no doubt that Netanyahu’s war has also killed many ordinary people of Israel.