My Condition

While I did intend to write a column for today, I must admit that my present – temporar! – condition does now allow for it, and so I send you my regrets. I’m not really good for anything other than staying perfectly still on the living room couch while trying to read Tucker Carlson’s new book and trying to make notes at the same time. The doctors attribute this to the change in my mediation, but assure me this too shall pass.

NOTES IN THE MARGIN

You can check out my Twitter feed by going here. But please note that my tweets are sometimes deliberately provocative, often made in jest, and largely consist of me thinking out loud.

I’ve written a couple of books, which you might want to peruse. Here is the link for buying the second edition of my 1993 book, Reclaiming the American Right: The Lost Legacy of the Conservative Movement, with an Introduction by Prof. George W. Carey, a Foreword by Patrick J. Buchanan, and critical essays by Scott Richert and David Gordon (ISI Books, 2008).

You can buy An Enemy of the State: The Life of Murray N. Rothbard (Prometheus Books, 2000), my biography of the great libertarian thinker, here.

Read more by Justin Raimondo