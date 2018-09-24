Danish Troops Accused of Firing on Shi’ite Militia; 19 Killed in Iraq

Hashd al-Shaabi militiamen claimed that Danish forces based in Anbar province fired upon their encampment near Qaim on Sunday. Colonel Sean Ryan, spokesperson for the US-led Coalition, responded to the allegation by saying that forces had fired practice rounds in the desert, but none came any closer than 1.5 kilometers from any militia camps. No casualties were reported.

At least 19 people were killed:

A roadside bomb near Riyadh killed a federal policeman.

Six militants were killed in an airstrike near Khanaqin.

Airstrikes killed five militants in Wadi Houran.

In Akashat, militiamen killed three militants.

Militiamen killed two militants in Ribza.

A strike in the Hamrin Mountains left two militants dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis