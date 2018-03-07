And Now For The Good News

While I hate to dispel the aura of gloom and doom that the various factions – NeverTrumpers, Beltway quasi-libertarians, Californians, etc. – are exuding here in the Age of Trump, I bear really disappointing good news.

To begin with, the nuclear war all and sundry were predicting and warning against, which was supposed to erupt on the Korean peninsula – the result, naturally, of the Orange One’s bombastic provocations – hasn’t happened, and won’t happen. Indeed, the exact opposite is happening. Just as I predicted and called for, the Koreans – North and South – have taken matters into their own hands, opened bilateral negotiations sans the Americans, and made considerable progress:

“North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to not use nuclear or conventional weapons against South Korea and expressed willingness to hold talks with the United States on denuclearization, Seoul said on Tuesday after a rare two-day visit to Pyongyang.

“The Hermit Kingdom added that it’s willing to give up its nuclear weapons if military threats against North Korea subsides, South Korea’s presidential national security director Chung Eui-yong said in comments hours after leaving Pyongyang.

“‘The North side clearly affirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and said it would have no reason to possess nuclear weapons should the safety of its regime be guaranteed and military threats against North Korea removed,’ Chung said in a statement, according to Yonhap News Agency.”

Furthermore a hotline is being established between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. An April summit will be held at the border.

Kim understands that the military exercises – which have US and South Korean troops simulating an invasion of the North, and not vice-versa as some claim – scheduled to take place (it’s an annual event) will continue: the fact that he’s willing to accept that and still go ahead with these overtures is nothing short of astonishing. It is certainly unprecedented.

Despite the naysayers – John Bolton predictably calls for an attack on North Korea, along with Lindsey Graham, while Eli Lake is skeptical that anything will come of this, just because – what will save the Korean people in the end is their ingrained (and rather fierce) nationalism — their sense of unity, North and South, despite the ideological divisions of the cold war era. Those divisions, both sides realize, are outlived. Whether Washington realizes it is another question.

Yet Washington is here being reduced to the role of an onlooker. After all, it’s their country. As President Trump tweeted: “a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned.” One can only hope that this includes the United States, but I have to say I’m skeptical about that part. Washington’s War Party has stood in the way of a peaceful unified Korean peninsula ever since the conclusion of the Korean war, and I have a hard time believing they are about to start on the path to peace now. In order to overcome the legacy of that war, the South must break decisively with Washington, and ask the US occupation forces to leave. That is the only way to provide for the security of the North and achieve the denuclearization that is the prerequisite for peace.

And if this wasn’t enough, there’s more good news to report!

It looks like the Trump administration is moving to gut the National Endowment for Democracy, one of the War Party’s principal instruments for regime change. Established by Ronald Reagan as a sinecure for the neoconservatives, it has been headed up ever since by one Carl Gershman, the former national chairman of the Young Peoples Socialist League, and a one-time leader of the Social Democrats USA, a pro-interventionist cold war incarnation of the old Socialist Party. Here is Josh Rogin, a third (fourth?) generation neocon bemoaning the Trump administration’s moves, and predicting that the merger with the State Department – a de facto abolition of the NED – won’t get past Congress.

The neocons are nothing if not survivors: they’ve managed to escape being totally shunned despite their disastrous leadership of the Iraq war, and they’re now enjoying a new vogue in “liberal” and even leftist circles on account of their pioneering efforts on behalf of the NeverTrump movement. This attack on their longtime stronghold in government is bound to call out the Furies, and yet in this era of “America First” nationalism and the explicit anti-globalism of some in the higher reaches of the Trump administration, this time they may well be facing a humiliating defeat. The NED is a rich source of grants and other government goodies: for the neocons to lose this is hitting them where they live.

Yes, the good news is breaking out all over! Enjoy it while it lasts …

