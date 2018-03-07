Iranian Peshmerga Commander Among 20 Killed in Iraq

Peter Maurer, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, urged Iraq to promote reconciliation with families of suspected Islamic State militants. While some families just want to know where their relatives, other families are being held in camps.

Officials in Mosul again complained that there are no funds to remove the many bodies that still litter the rubble of the Old Mosul neighborhood.

At least 20 people were killed, and 18 more were wounded in recent violence:

One policeman was killed and five were wounded when a bomb exploded in Shura.

In Jurf al-Sakr (Nasr), clashes left one militiaman dead and four wounded.

A bomb in Badush killed two policemen and wounded another.

In Raniya, gunmen killed a senior Peshmerga commander from the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iran (K.D.P.-Iran). Party members have blamed Iran for the assassination of Qadir Qadiri.

The body of a paramedic who was kidnapped yesterday in Imam Weis was found.

Five militiamen were wounded when a bomb exploded on a road between Saidiya and Abbasi.

A bomb wounded three people in Yusufiya.

Security forces killed at least 10 militants in Sinjar.

Three suicide bombers were killed in Samarra.

In the Hamrin Basin, a suicide bomber was killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis