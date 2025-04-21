In the latest display of how low the so-called Western values in Europe have deteriorated, the EU leadership is urging the heads of this block’s states against participating in Moscow’s May 9 celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in WWII. At the same time, they are not inviting Russia to take part in the events anniversaries related to such occasions like liberation of Nazi camps or D-Day where USSR played an essential role to ease Western allies Normandy landing by re-directing Wehrmacht divisions to the Eastern front.

Not everyone is listening to these pathetic appeals, and the list of heads of state who have confirmed their participation is growing – it has now reached 20. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico reacted angrily​ to “disrespectful” remarks ​from Brussels.​ “I would like to inform you that I am a legitimate premier of Slovakia, a sovereign country,“ he said. “Nobody can order me where to go or not to go.“ Fico said he will travel to Moscow to honor the Red Army soldiers who liberated his country and other victims of the Nazis.

At the same time, an international group that started the “Elbe Spirit” movement is publicizing its appeal to President Trump to join Moscow attendees where he could meet among others Chinese leader XI, Indian Modi, and Brazilian Lulu to make a historic Yalta 2.0 summit and start drafting the new World Security Architecture to have peace and win-win cooperation in the years to come.

Additional incentives for Trump will be the recent disclosure of the facts that provoked the war in Ukraine and prevented its end almost immediately after it started in February 2022, as well as the direct role of Biden and European generals in taking over the command of this war. This is beside the dirty work of the US deep state and Parties of War that ruined Trump’s first term and are still trying to do it again.

Almost simultaneously, the New York Times and the Times published devastating and recently declassified information implicating those responsible for the Ukraine tragedy. Why they suddenly told the truth remains a mystery after years of nonstop lies and barrages of fake news that earned them many Pulitzer prizes. Perhaps they did it to save their ruined reputation after newly declassified documents by the Trump administration.

The latest disclosures explained how the top brass in the FBI and intelligence community, the Department of Justice, and the media were determined to stop President Trump from winning the White House in 2016, and they talked about removing him from office months after he was sworn in.

RussiaGate and Trump-Russia collusion allegations were presented in the 700 pages of emails, memos, interviews, and other material connected to the 2016 “Crossfire Hurricane” probe.

In addition to Trump’s enemies in the US, British involvement was no less devastating. Its spy, Christopher Steele, who was working earlier at the British Embassy in Moscow, prepared the “Steele Dossier,” which was paid for and created on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and alleges Russia had damaging but fake information about President Trump.

Newly released documents show that Christopher Steele told the FBI that he feared “how Trump’s presidency negatively impacted the historical U.S.-UK alliance and special relationship.” Trump called the investigation into his campaign “total government weaponization” and “a disgrace” without precedent.

Trump keeps repeating that the war in Ukraine is Biden’s, and recently, he added that Zelensky is also to blame. It is time to fulfill his pledge to end this war. Using the symbolic dates of May 8-9 and celebrating the end of WWII, to prevent WWIII would inscribe his name in history books.

When one speaks about history, in addition to the US-Russia alliance during WWII, Trump could recall the role of the Russian Empire during the American Revolutionary War. Empress Catherine the Great refused British pleas for military assistance by sending 20,000 troops to suppress the rebellion. King George III offered the island of Minorca as a bribe to get Russia, but Catherine refused. Russia’s neutrality helped the American cause by decisively hindering British efforts to defeat the rebels.

It is the time to return the favor.

Edward Lozansky is president and founder of the American University in Moscow and the U.S.-Russia Forum. He is also a professor at the Moscow State and National Research Nuclear Universities.