Iraq Weekly Roundup: 19 Killed

At least 19 people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed nine guerrillas in Gara and Hakurk.

Three more P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in an earlier strike.

An I.E.D. exploded in Tuz Khormato, killing three Peshmerga members and wounding three more.

A rocket targeted a Saraya al-Salam base in Kanaan, wounding two militiamen. Saraya al-Salam is an armed group, connected to the Sadrist Movement.

Four militants were killed in an Iraqi airstrike on the Zaghaitoun Valley.