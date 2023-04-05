Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed

At least five people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed one person, and wounded another. A man was killed in a drive-by attack. An unidentified body was found. Three people were wounded in an armed attack. Gunmen wounded a member of the Interior Ministry.

Several grenade attacks took place in Baghdad. A grenade wounded two people. One person was wounded in a grenade attack at his home. A grenade attack in Sadr City, wounded two people.

An attack in Dibis left one security member dead and another wounded.

An unidentified body was found inTaji

In Hatra, a bomb wounded two people.