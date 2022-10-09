Iraq Daily Roundup: Twelve Killed

At least 12 people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

During operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in Mount Gara, Turkey killed a P.K.K. leader and his bodyguard. Another six other guerrillas were killed in separate fighting.

Gunmen killed two former militiamen, who once belonged to the Sunni Awakening, in Abu Ghraib.

An attack in Husseiniya left one dead and two wounded.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed one person and wounded another.

A truck driver was wounded in a shooting in Baquba.