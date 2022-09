At least 13 people were killed, and nine more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a woman and wounded two others. Six people were wounded in a shooting. Gunmen wounded a civilian. A dumped body was found.

Turkish forces killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) Earlier, Turkey reported killing six members.

A cab driver was shot dead in Kirkuk.

One militant was killed during an operation in Jalam Samarra.