At least seven people were killed, and five more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a man. A grenade wounded two people. A man was wounded in a shooting. Also, an unidentified body was found.

A body belonging to a farmer was found in Huwaider.

A bomb in Daquq wounded two soldiers.

Three militants were killed during operations in Salah ad Din.

Security forces killed a militant in Buhriz.

Also, no casualties were reported after an ammo dump exploded in Suwayra.