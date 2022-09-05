Iraq Daily Roundup: 13 Killed

At least 13 people were killed, and 12 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a militiamen shot dead a terrorism suspect in a courthouse. Authorities blamed the murder on a clan vendetta. A unidentified body was found.

A general and his driver were shot dead outside a restaurant near Amara. General Qassem Daoud Salman worked as an anti-drug official for the Interior Ministry.

Three soldiers were wounded in a blast in Daquq.

A bombing in Safra wounded two people.

A Turkish soldier was killed and seven more were injured in northern Iraq when their helicopter crashed.

In operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), Turkish forces killed six guerrillas. A Turkish drone killed two guerrillas in Balisan Valley.