Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed

At least 15 people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Sulaimaniya, eight policemen were wounded in a shootout; the militant responsible was killed. In a separate incident, an explosion wounded an official of the Turkmen Front Party.

A bomb in Shilbah killed a soldier and wounded four others.

A 12-year-old shepherd was shot dead near Khanaqin.

In Baghdad, an unidentified body was found.

Militiamen killed four militants in the Hamrin Mountains. Another two militant deaths were reported.

Three militants were killed in Kirkuk, near the al-Khas Dam.

Police in Daquq killed a militant.

Turkey announced the death of a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) leader