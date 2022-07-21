Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed in the latest violence:

Three brothers and two children were killed during an ISIS attack in Mansouriya.

In Kanaan, gunmen killed a generator operator.

Injuries were reported after a protests outside the Turkish embassy in Baghdad. Demonstrators were expressing their anger over an artillery attack that killed nine civilians in northern Iraq yesterday. Turkey denies being responsible.

A Turkish base in Zahko was struck by Katyusha rockets. No casualties were reported.