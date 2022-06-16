Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed

At least five people were killed, and nine were wounded, in the latest violence:

Turkish airstrikes on Sinjar Resistance Units (Y.B.S.) targets in Sinune left two people dead and seven wounded. It is unclear how many victims were civilians, as one of the strikes damaged some shops. However, at least one of the dead was a child. The Y.B.S. militia is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

Turkish strikes wounded two civilians in Zakho.

One Turkish soldier was killed during a P.K.K. attack in northern Iraq.

An attack in Tuz Khormato left one soldier dead.

A dumped body belonging to a shepherd was found in Hammam al-Alil.