At least 12 people were killed, and one was wounded, in the latest violence:

In Erbil, a suspected car bomb injured a member of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group. Akbar Sinjab is a member of the Iranian Kurdistan Struggle (Sazmani Khabat) and a former member of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (M.K.O.). He was born in Iran.

Turkish operations killed seven members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

Five militants were killed in a rural area of Tarmiya.