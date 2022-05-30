Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

Turkish authorities reported that two Turkish soldiers have died in separate events involving Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq. One soldier was killed and a second was wounded in an I.E.D. explosion. A soldier died from injuries he sustained during fighting on Friday. Nine PKK guerrillas were also reported killed.

Two civilians were wounded in crossfire between Iraqi forces and ISIS militants in Makhmour.

Also, no casualties were reported after a rocket attack on Ain al-Asad base, where coalition forces are housed.