Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 People Killed

At least 16 people were killed, and more than four were wounded in the latest violence:

A clash in Sidikan between Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and Turkish forces left at least four guerrillas dead. Several Turkish soldiers were wounded and evacuated. Another five guerrillas were killed at another location.

Militants killed three farmers in Adhaim.

Two Iraqi soldiers were killed in Salah ad Din, and one more was wounded.

A bomb in Sheraban killed one policeman and wounded three others.

The body of a shepherd who had been kidnapped was discovered in Tuz Khormato.