At least four people were killed, and six more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Qara Tapa, two soldiers were killed, and two more were wounded when a bomb they were attempting to defuse blew up. At least one more soldier was wounded in this or a separate bombing.

An attack in Eith left two soldiers dead.

A soldier was wounded during an ISIS attack in Bastamli village.

In Badush, a bomb wounded a policeman.

A bomb in Salah ad-Din wounded an army officer.