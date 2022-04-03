Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed

At least nine people were killed, and five more were wounded in the latest violence:

Turkish airstrikes killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Mount Qandil.

An attack in Numaniya left one man dead. His wife and two children were wounded.

In Kirkuk, an unidentified gunman killed a Kurdish party official. It is not known whether the attack was terroristic in nature or if the attack was due to party politics. Rebwar Mohammed was an official in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

One person was wounded when a stun grenade exploded in Sadr City.

A blast near Jalawla, that was reported last week, wounded two shepherds. The new figure increased the number of wounded by one person.

Three militants were killed in an airstrike in the Hamrin Mountains.