Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and three more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Hatra, authorities found the bodies of four shepherds who had been kidnapped. The men were beheaded.

Two soldiers were killed, and two were wounded during a clash in Daquq.

In Mosul, two decomposed bodies were found in the rubble left from the liberation of the city from the Islamic State.

A blast at a Saidiya home belonging to an Interior Ministry colonel wounded his daughter.

Hashd al-Shaabi militiamen set fire to a Kurdistan Democratic Party office in Baghdad after an offensive Twitter post. The alleged author of the post was arrested.